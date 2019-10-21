The Major Secret You Missed In The Watchmen Premiere

The facts we do have are simple. Veidt is working on a play (you can see a page of it as he taps on a typewriter); he has at minimum two servants — those loyal-but-dumb individuals are named Mr. Phillips (Sleepyhollow’s Tom Mison) and Ms. Crookshanks (Christie Amery) — and no one else knows where Veidt is. Considering the secrecy around Veidt’s living situation, it’s fair to assume he is cooking up a new squid-level plot, and Watchmen season 1 will unveil it over its eight-episode run. It is even possible Veidt is behind the current mini-squid-falling-out-of-the-sky epidemic we see early in “Ice” and vanished to clear himself of suspicion.