Who Exactly Are The Watchmen?

Who Is He? The Comedian’s is an alias for Edward Blake, who's not yet confirmed to appear in the HBO series. He joined the Minutemen which was a group of masked crime fighters and later was a member of the Crimebusters. Like some of the other characters on this list, The Comedian doesn’t have a positive backstory like a typical superhero, but he also isn’t a great person. He once tried to assault Silk Spectre and was banned from the Minutemen because of it. He has an by-any-means-necessary attitude and uses his advanced combat skills to defeat his enemies. His death drives the murder mystery aspect of the graphic novel.