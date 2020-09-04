We Combed Every Page Of Nordstrom Rack’s Biggest Sale — These Are The Best Scores

There's many a reason to love Nordstrom Rack: first and foremost is the preponderance of merchandise that’s already passed through the hallowed halls of Nordstrom — a heritage retailer trusted for its spectacular customer service and always-on-point edit of brands, both classic and edgy. We make a beeline for the Rack to browse lines like Cole Haan, Doc Martens, Madewell, Levi’s, and Z by Zella; discovering inventory slept on by other shoppers and nabbing wardrobe staples for a song. Another reason: its major Clear The Rack Sale, where for three days the site slashes an additional tantalizing final sale 25% off its clearance stock (totaling up to 75% off savings).
Inventory levels at Nordy’s sister shop can fluctuate with the tides, and beloved steals (like this universally-flattering late-summer maxi dress) regularly flutter ephemerally in and out of stock. And this is especially true during the highly anticipated end-of-summer blowout. The sale kicked off this morning, so we went ahead and examined the site with a fine-toothed comb — pulling out the best deals with our markdown-trained eagle eyes. Click through to see the best bets for buy-now-wear-now scores.
The sale ends September 7, so don’t wait until the long weekend is over to peruse these fall-essential finds.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.