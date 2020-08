Telfar Shopping Bags Highlight The Issue With Buying From Resellers

So while sneakerheads may accept that bots (and their capitalist ties) are the norm, no true devotees of Telfar will. “This isn't my only Telfar Shopping Bag and it won't be my last,” says London-based model Enam Asiama in an Instagram caption . “I've wanted this product for years and worked SO hard to secure it.” Asiama explained her reasoning by referencing a quote by Cici Gunn, the founder and CEO of The Six Figure Chick , that states: “I'm thankful for the people in my life that normalize luxury.” According to Asiama, “Black people are seen as poor and always in poverty. So, when some of us choose to talk about it, we are judged for not doing enough. When we choose to do something about it, we get judged for pandering to white ideals.” But Telfar’s Shopping Bags are designed by a Black man for Black people, as well as anyone else who wants one of his Shopping Bags — a fact made clear by the designer and his choice of branding every step of the way.