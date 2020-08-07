Telfar Shopping Bags Highlight The Issue With Buying From Resellers

View this post on Instagram

BACK IN MY CITY, CALL ME A CITY GIRL. Honestly, I funks with the quote "I'm thankful for the people in my life that normalize luxury". Mainly, as black people are seen as poor and always in poverty. So, when some of us choose to talk about it, we are judged for not doing enough. When we choose to do something about it, we get judged for pandering to white ideals. I can't come and kill myself, if I'm broke with expensive taste. Not only is Telfar a Black-owned business, the designer Telfar Clemens has created luxury products that centres Black culture and allows ALL of us black folx to be the forefront of representation for the branding. Thank you Telfar Clemens for using your visions to create a product so transformative and funking CUTE. This isn't my only Telfar Shopping bag and it won't be my last. I've wanted this product for years and I worked SO hard to secure it, even my entire family got involved in helping me secure this MARVELLOUS creation. So, if you see me in any streets near you rockin' my 'Bushwick Birkin' being MAD protective of them and taking photos with them ... KEEP YO F@*%ING DISTANCE!!!!!