In the throes of a stuck-at-home-summer heatwave, there are two things we want on our sweaty bods: swimwear and sandals. Now take that, put it in a shaker with a 50%-off discount on a beloved label named Madewell, and pour it over ice for one major summer-shopping cocktail. Call us bartender, because we've lined up the best of these scores from the brand's big seasonal blowout ahead.
In addition to knocking 50% off all of its bestselling swimwear and sandals, Madewell is also offering an extra 30% off its stacked sale section. Both discounts can be applied at checkout by using one very on-the-nose promo code: WHATADEAL. If you're in the market for a new pair of effortlessly cool slides or a figure-flattering one-piece suit to laze around your AC unit in, then don't dillydally on carting up these marked-down essentials while they're still in stock — sizes are already starting to sell out.
