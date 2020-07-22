What Does It Take To Get Plus-Size Clothing Right?

Fabric and fit are the two most important things that need to be considered when creating plus-size clothing. The former is still, more often than not, overlooked by plus-size brands. “Fabric is everything!” says Chan. “As a plus-size consumer, I was mostly offered and fed up with cheap polyester, viscose, and rayon pieces from fast-fashion brands. I wanted to look as put-together and as chic as my peers who were wearing designer pieces made of silk and wool. That being said, I also wanted to have stretch in our Henning pieces to make them easier to wear.” That stretch is key when making larger sizes to help the garment have a better fit. “I think fabric choice is important for all clothing, but specifically for plus size because of our bodies,” says Williams Eke. “It is imperative that the fabric of a garment move, drape, and fold around our curves, and it is hard for that to happen with no-stretch fabric.”