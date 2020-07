We don’t need to remind anyone that July 4th celebrations are going to look a little different this year. In lieu of crowded backyard barbecues , we'll be searing hot dogs on individual mini grills from a safe social distance of six feet. And, instead of pouring rosé out of a shared cooler while not really keeping track of whose glass is whose, we'll be sipping bottled to-go cocktails beneath the cover of face masks. But, despite all of these time-honored traditions being in a state of flux, there is a holiday staple that we can still expect: the sales.