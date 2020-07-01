We don’t need to remind anyone that July 4th celebrations are going to look a little different this year. In lieu of crowded backyard barbecues, we'll be searing hot dogs on individual mini grills from a safe social distance of six feet. And, instead of pouring rosé out of a shared cooler while not really keeping track of whose glass is whose, we'll be sipping bottled to-go cocktails beneath the cover of face masks. But, despite all of these time-honored traditions being in a state of flux, there is a holiday staple that we can still expect: the sales.
As sure as the sun rising in the east, the annual influx of 4th of July sales is business as usual with many of the deals already in full swing — and they don’t disappoint. Click through to see what scores we rustled up this year. No matter how you end up celebrating the long weekend ahead, don’t forget to don your mask!
