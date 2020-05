Is Maternal Instinct Real?

Marlin has seen this in action. Her biological parents were foster parents to many children , who she called her brothers and sisters. To her, family was who you jumped on the trampoline next to and who took care of who. “You don’t need to have a baby from your body [to have mother’s intuition],” Marlin says. “I saw that with my parents who did not birth all their babies, but nurtured from their hearts. I've learned that you don’t have to go through this experience of childbirth to be an excellent caregiver of a child... You don’t have to give birth to have oxytocin do its work. Biology has you covered.”