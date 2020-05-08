Is Maternal Instinct Real?

Another downside? The notion is, by nature, an exclusive one. If used to describe a biological phenomenon, it leaves out at least half the parenting population (fathers), not to mention adoptive mothers and some trans parents. Beyond the lack of inclusivity, Kennedy-Moore emphasizes there’s no proof that the instinct to protect a child is rooted in biology. She believes in something more akin to a “parent’s intuition.” She says this intuition is “a gut feeling we act on based on a summary of our knowledge and experience.” So, maybe Greenspoon did have some internal barometer telling her that her son Jonah wasn't okay — but Kennedy-Moore would argue that that was based on her knowing him intimately and trusting her instincts, not a magical internal force.