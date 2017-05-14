This Is How Your Favorite Celebrities Spent Mother’s Day

Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
We all know that Mother's Day is a beautiful holiday that reminds us to honors the women who gave us life. We all celebrate in so many different ways, and that include celebrities. Some of their posts are heartfelt, some are touching, others celebrate their accomplishments as mothers, and a few touch on the complex relationships fostered in all families.
Poetry author and actress slash feminist role model Amber Tamblyn celebrated her first Mother's Day with a candid shot of the c-section scar she bears with pride. Actress (slash independent woman role model) January Jones shared a mom fail (kind of?) with a post of the bottle of vodka her son brought her when she asked for a La Croix (we're pretty sure she's kidding, don't freak out).