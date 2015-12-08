The psychiatrist at the hospital told me I was experiencing severe postpartum anxiety, and said I needed to go on medication. He wanted to put me on Zoloft, which is supposed to be safe for breastfeeding moms, but I refused. I was concerned about passing the drug on to my son, and my parents were discouraging me from taking it, too.



After about six weeks, James had to go away on a business trip for the weekend. In retrospect, it’s clear that I shouldn’t have stayed home with Isaac on my own, but I insisted I’d be fine. Sure enough, while James was out of town, I started experiencing full-on postpartum psychosis.



For one thing, I’d convinced myself that my son was the Messiah, the second coming of Christ. I was also intensely paranoid about the threat of catastrophes — namely earthquakes, possibly because I’d felt like the ground was shaking during one panic attack. I started making sure everyone around me knew how to take care of Isaac in case I suddenly died in an earthquake. I’d also started thinking I could see and talk to spirits; I firmly believed my dead grandmother was in the house with Isaac and me.



At one point that weekend, I actually removed my contact lenses and threw them out the window while I was driving with six-week old Isaac in the back. I thought I was in a dream and wanted to prove that to myself. I figured I’d still be able to see, so I’d confirm that I was, in fact, asleep. It felt like I was on a really bad extended acid trip.

