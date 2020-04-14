Ahead, how to bridge the social distance between partners to friends and family members in the form of a curated care shipment. There's everything from soothing-beauty to sexual-wellness and fresh-baked cookies to New-York bagel boxes — and with budgets in mind, we tried to keep it to all the worthy under-$90 options we could find. Scroll on to send a little feels-like-home lovin' to someone who could use it right about now.