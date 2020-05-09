Quarantine may have put a stop to a lot of social activities but birthdays, anniversaries and even weddings continue to take place, meaning there is still cause to celebrate during lockdown. Though it might be harder to connect with loved ones as we self-isolate, many people are managing to make their family and friends feel loved by marking special occasions through the power of the internet (including Zoom parties and video date nights).
Although connecting virtually has worked out some of the kinks of lockdown celebrations, getting presents to those you care about remains tricky. What is the answer to this new-age conundrum, you ask? The glorious gift box. Filled with a selection of occasion-worthy items, the gift box is a one-stop shop for isolation celebrations. Already packaged as a present, the boxes make it easier than ever to deliver a thoughtful gift to those you care about while maintaining a safe distance.
Even for those with nothing to celebrate, gift boxes are a great way to show someone you care by sending a surprise through their letterbox. Whether it’s cheering up your best pal or letting your grandma know you love her, gift boxes are the perfect present for these strange, socially distanced times. From soothing self-care parcels to artisanal pasta-making kits, there is a gift box for every type of person in your life, no matter if you're celebrating a big birthday or just saying hello. Click ahead to find the perfect package for your special someone…
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.