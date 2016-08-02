What Happened When We Asked Our Grandmas About Body Image

With age comes wisdom, or at least, that's how the saying goes. We've found that the older we get, the more we learn about being a women in this world; how to navigate the pressures, how to look in the mirror and come to terms with what we see, how to support other women in feeling good about themselves. And yet, there's always a way to go, always more to learn.



So, who better to point us in the right direction than our own grandmothers? They've lived through wars, through various waves of feminism, and through drastic changes in fashion. Oh, and they're generally quite good at putting things into perspective when we're being dramatic.



Ahead, six Refinery29 writers from the UK ask their grandmas for advice on body image. What were their biggest insecurities growing up? What are their top tips for feeling confident today? And what does beauty mean to them? Disclaimer: This slideshow may put a lump in your throat.