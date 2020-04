30 Years Later, We Still Want To Wear Everything From Twin Peaks

Exactly 30 years ago, on April 8th, 1990, David Lynch and Mark Frost’s cult-classic sci-fi TV show Twin Peaks aired its very first episode on ABC. And the rest — at least for fans of the show’s gritty style and mind-bending plotline — was history. Unfortunately, those watching it in real-time didn’t quite appreciate Detective Dale Cooper’s dry humor or Andy and Lucy’s endearing romance enough to keep it going longer than two seasons. But ever since it was canceled in 1991, Twin Peaks has managed to garner a fanbase unlike any other. 30 years and a Showtime reboot later, the show is still regarded as one of the best ones made. Watch out, Seinfeld.