30 Years Later, We Still Want To Wear Everything From Twin Peaks

Exactly 30 years ago, on April 8th, 1990, David Lynch and Mark Frost’s cult-classic sci-fi TV show Twin Peaks aired its very first episode on ABC. And the rest — at least for fans of the show’s gritty style and mind-bending plotline — was history. Unfortunately, those watching it in real-time didn’t quite appreciate Detective Dale Cooper’s dry humor or Andy and Lucy’s endearing romance enough to keep it going longer than two seasons. But ever since it was canceled in 1991, Twin Peaks has managed to garner a fanbase unlike any other. 30 years and a Showtime reboot later, the show is still regarded as one of the best ones made. Watch out, Seinfeld.
In addition to the Clue-like quest to find out who exactly killed high school homecoming queen Laura Palmer, Twin Peaks also showcased an array of fashion that, to this day, stands out as one of the most revered aspects of the series. The looks also just so happen to all still be relevant today. From Audrey Horn, the sultry daughter of the richest man in town, and her knee-length pleated skirts à la Gucci to Laura Palmer’s velvet LBDs from the Lynch’s infamous “red room” scenes, there’s hardly a look from the original show’s 30-episode-run that wouldn’t fit right into today’s fashion landscape. Oversized leather jackets, grandpa cardigans, trench coats, shackets, and eyelet collars also make an appearance on-screen.
So to celebrate the show that continues to shock and awe 30 years after it first premiered, we’re calling out some of the most unforgettable looks from Twin Peaks and showing you how to make them your own in the slideshow ahead.
