Cool Bandanas To Shop Now For DIY Face Masks And Beyond

To be clear: the cloth coverings recommended by the CDC are not to be confused with medical PPE (personal protective equipment), like surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Anyone who isn't fighting on the frontlines of this health crisis that is in possession of N95 or surgical masks is encouraged to send them directly to those in need . But if you have no form of face-covering at all, making a non-medical one at home is a good alternative to purchasing one online (especially if the internet does, in fact, break). And if the bandana is an essential piece of some of the most popular DIY methods out there, why not get a particularly cool one to act as a fashion-forward face-covering now and then so much more in the future?