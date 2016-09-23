How To Go Western Without Going Overboard

Some trends are easy to dive into head-first: Give us all the athleisure in the world, and we're definitely not complaining. Because no matter how many luxe T-shirts or trendy joggers we wear, chances are the look will always be on-point. Other aesthetics, however, require a bit more self-restraint — and fall's Western-inspired obsession is one you need to meet with moderation.
When overdone, Western trends can easily turn tacky. But, it's still possible to dip your toe into the craze without going full-on cowboy. To make it work, look for versatile accessories and wardrobe staples that feature vintage-inspired elements, instead of immediately beelining for the fringe vest and a pair of chaps. Here's the picks that we're gravitating towards.
