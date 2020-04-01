You Only Have 24 Hours To Shop This Free People Denim Sale

In this unexpected era of work-from-home attire and perpetual pajama days, the thought of putting on actual pants is quickly losing its appeal. When your top half is the only part of you that's ever seen by individuals out in the cyber world, pants seem to have temporarily lost their purpose. They're certainly not required to complete that snack time shuffle from living room to kitchen, after all. But here's the thing: we may not know exactly when, but we do know that non-isolated life will eventually resume, and jeans will take back their coveted spot at the top of our most-wanted lists. So if you're willing to shop right now and in need of a new pair, there are discounts to be had at present that you'll be happy you took advantage of later on.
This brings us to the one-day-only, no-they're-not-kidding denim sale happening at Free People right now. It may technically be April Fool's Day, but the $50 deal on over 40 pant styles is definitely not a joke (in fact, let's all agree to ditch any prank plans for today, yes?).
We get it — like the rest of us, you're attached to that matching sweatsuit and already trying to figure out how to keep wearing it straight into the real world as soon as it's allowed. But it's hard to ignore a $48 discount on a classic pair of Levi's 501 skinny jeans. And whether you're committed to the sleek silhouette of a straight cut or you're feeling the flare for spring, Free People's 24-hour markdowns span a wide range of pant shapes and styles. We've even dug up some non-denim gems included in the sale that can be added to your existing stay-at-home closet lineup.
So for anyone who can shop during these uncertain times, upgrade your denim collection at a discount for a solid future of outdoor wear.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
