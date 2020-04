You Only Have 24 Hours To Shop This Free People Denim Sale

In this unexpected era of work-from-home attire and perpetual pajama days , the thought of putting on actual pants is quickly losing its appeal. When your top half is the only part of you that's ever seen by individuals out in the cyber world, pants seem to have temporarily lost their purpose. They're certainly not required to complete that snack time shuffle from living room to kitchen, after all. But here's the thing: we may not know exactly when, but we do know that non-isolated life will eventually resume, and jeans will take back their coveted spot at the top of our most-wanted lists. So if you're willing to shop right now and in need of a new pair, there are discounts to be had at present that you'll be happy you took advantage of later on.This brings us to the one-day-only, no-they're-not-kidding denim sale happening at Free People right now. It may technically be April Fool's Day, but the $50 deal on over 40 pant styles is definitely not a joke (in fact, let's all agree to ditch any prank plans for today, yes?).