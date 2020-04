Venezuela-raised Juan Pablo later apologized for his comments on Facebook, blaming his ignorant words on a language barrier (English is his second language, as he said in the post). Still, the damage was done. In one day, whatever J.P. spell that existed on The Bachelor was starting to shatter. In the present, new viewers are likely aware of the comments, or some of the Bachelor’s other bad behavior (see: the Clare Crawley slut shaming fiasco ). Juan Pablo’s many upsetting actions made it obvious that — much like in real life — the supposedly endearing behavior of a romantic interest could very easily be covering up much more sinister depths. After all, what truths do we really know about a Bachelor lead besides the carefully edited personality hand-delivered to us by the franchise’s producers? This is a series that is infamous for valuing fairy-tale-like declarations of undying love without the necessary conversations of real-life lifestyle, politics, and religion necessary to put two lives together.