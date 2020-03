Quarantine Might Ruin Your Relationship. Here’s How To Save It

You've heard it a million times, but now is the time to put it into practice: Drop the blaming 'you statements' from your vocab. When you're in the groove with a project and your SO decides that's the perfect time to start up a (loud) video game, it's fine to speak up, says Moraya Seeger DeGeare , MA, a licensed marriage and family therapist and the co-owner of BFF Therapy in Beacon, N.Y. But she suggests saying: "I really need to be able to concentrate on this thing I'm doing, so I need to be alone in this room for a while. Love you, let's reconvene at 2 p.m." See how that sounds better than: "You're annoying the shit out of me right now"?