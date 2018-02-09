10 Reasons Why Working From Home Is The Dream

“But you won’t have anyone to talk to all day!” people said when I started working from home, to which I replied, “Yes, exactly.” I don’t talk to anyone all day, which means I get genuinely excited about catching up with friends and family rather than flaking out in a heap on the sofa. Introverts tend to prefer home-working for obvious reasons and be best at it, too – they’re more likely to be self-motivated and disciplined enough to work without someone there to crack the whip. But even extroverts can benefit from a bit of quiet time and contemplation. In our typically noisy, overstimulated lives, a day of solo working can give you more energy for the people and things that really matter to you. And in the pursuit of work-life balance, that might be the best benefit of all.