I Took A Pay Cut & I've Never Been Happier

I finally feel like I have a healthy respect for money. I was an idiot around it for so long and this is what I’ve learnt: Try clothes on – if they don’t make you feel 21 years old, leave them in the shop. Plan meals. Savour that morning coffee. Choose a pair of shoes you adore over 12 distinctly average T-shirts from H&M (which I’d buy because I didn’t have time to wash my clothes). Slice your own veg. Never shop Amazon – if you really need it, you’ll get off your arse for it. Buy plants not flowers. Black cabs are rarely quicker than the bus (if I promise you anything, this I know). Don’t apologise for being late with expensive alcohol (was that just me?). However much you earn, find time to think about how you will spend it and, when you do, rejoice in how good it feels to buy something you really want.