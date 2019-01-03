Skip navigation!
Dream Job
College
Confessions Of A Dorm Room Interior Designer
by
Olivia Harrison
Carving out your dream job is not as easy as it looks on Instagram. Here's everything you need to know.
Work & Money
How To Answer The Worst Interview Question
by
Ludmila Leiva
Dream Job
6 Personality Quizzes That Could Help You Find Your Dream Career
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
The Best CV Templates For Your 2019 Job Search
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Work & Money
How To Balance Your Full-Time Job & Your Side Hustle
Ludmila Leiva
3 Jan 2019
Work & Money
I Applied For A Job I Wasn't Qualified For — Here’s Why
Ludmila Leiva
21 Dec 2018
Work & Money
I Took A Pay Cut & I've Never Been Happier
Alex Holder
8 Nov 2018
Work & Money
The 10 Most In-Demand Companies Of 2018 With The Best Employee Perks
by
Judith Ohikuare
Mind
Why My Dad's Sudden Illness Made Me Rethink My Entire Life
(Paid Content) My dad has always had migraines. Not the “bad headache” kind — the “everything hurts, I can’t function, vomiting from pain” kind
by
Melanie Deziel
Dream Job
What It's Really Like… Working Part-Time
I’m writing this in bed. It’s lunchtime on a Thursday, and I’m sitting in a decade-old pair of pyjamas and a sanitary towel, ‘working’. In the ne
by
Kitty Drake
Dream Job
5 Ways To Make A Career Pivot — & Get The Job You Deserve
Although it would make life so much easier to have one of those fabled dream jobs you've known about your whole life, and eventually move through with
by
Judith Ohikuare
Dream Job
Late Bloomers: The Inspirational Women Who Changed Career Late In...
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Dream Job
10 Reasons Why Working From Home Is The Dream
Picture the scene. You wake up naturally, having slept an hour longer than usual. You walk to work – approximately 30 seconds from bed to desk – and se
by
Lauren Bravo
Dream Job
Female Business Owners Under 30 Share Their Biggest Challenges – ...
by
Lucy Vincent
Dream Job
What It's Really Like… To Be A Fitness Ambassador
I would describe myself as an encourager and a motivator. My job title… personal trainer, adidas global ambassador and blogger. I've always enjo
by
Adrienne LDN
Dream Job
What It's Really Like… Working As A Midwife
I remember when I was younger, watching women walking around with their big pregnancy bumps and thinking, 'How does the body do that?' I find it
by
OLIVIA CASSANO
Dream Job
From Net-A-Porter PR Director To Wildlife Photographer: Why I Dra...
Earlier this year, after a decade of working in the glamorous world of fashion magazine PR, I made one of the toughest decisions of my life – to quit my
by
Jane Wynyard
Dream Job
Why I'll Always Rate My Teenage Jobs As Some Of My Best
This week Refinery29 is running Dream Job, a series of stories providing inspiration for readers looking to change their careers. You can find more here. I
by
GILLIAN ORR
Dream Job
What It’s Really Like… Working For A Charity
Empowered women, empower women! ??????Do you agree? Join the global #SheInspiresMe sisterhood today to stay in the loop about how you can get involved supp
by
Paulina Stachnik
Dream Job
Phoebe Collings-James On Life As An Artist
Art as a profession runs in tandem for me with several other things I call jobs – a balancing act to carve out the time and space to be an artist. The ca
by
Phoebe Collings-J...
Dream Job
Only 30% Of Women Are In Their 'Dream Job' – Are You
It's standard to usher in the New Year armed with a list of resolutions. Maybe 2018 is the year you run your first marathon, or learn to bake homemade
by
Erin Donnelly
Dream Job
What It’s Really Like… Working With Teenagers
I’m not sure anyone thinking about their ‘dream job’ would envisage being sat at their kitchen table at 1am on a Wednesday, vigorously consuming coff
by
Caiti Walter
Dream Job
Dream Team: What It’s Like Working With Your… Partner, Sister, Be...
What if you shared a bedroom with your business partner? Or a womb? What if you and your best friend actually quit your jobs and started the business you?
by
Sarah Raphael