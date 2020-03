This Spanish Fashion Startup Wants To Disrupt The Sale Cycle

It’s no secret that the fashion industry is in a time of flux. The traditional retail model — which has remained the same for more than seven decades — is adapting, albeit slowly, to changing consumer demands, with the introduction of the sharing economy and "see now, buy now" fashion — not to mention the fact that online shopping has completely upended the entire game. But with the exception of resort, pre-spring, and pre-fall, most designers are still on a traditional calendar, showcasing only two collections per year during either February or September fashion week. Once pieces are on the market, they typically stay at full price until one or two big sales per year when stores clear out to prepare for the next season. In other words, if you want a discount, you have to wait for it.