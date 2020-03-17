This Spanish Fashion Startup Wants To Disrupt The Sale Cycle

Vasquiat offers a solution to that issue, allowing brands to better predict the number of items they need to produce in order to meet demand. “We try to estimate as accurately as possible how much production they need to do, which, in turn, saves them costs,” Miró says. Despite its newness (Vasquiat celebrated its one-year anniversary in November), brands were quick to catch on. “At first we didn’t know if brands would understand this new concept, but since we launched, we have had a ton of brands approach us.” In addition to the reverse shopping model, Miró explains that designers and brands are attracted to Vasquiat because of its carefully curated selection of brands.