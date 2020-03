Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Just Launched A Line At Kohl’s

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are elusive. Runway shows for their CFDA-winning fashion brand The Row are among the most exclusive in the industry. Garnering an interview with the dynamic duo is next to impossible. And we’ll likely never obtain an answer as to how they wear so many layers amid the L.A. heat while also drinking extra hot coffees from Starbucks. So when the news broke that the designers’ more affordable line Elizabeth & James (named after their younger sister and brother) would be collaborating with Kohl’s , it meant that Olsen style was about to become more accessible than ever.