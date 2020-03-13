Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Just Launched A Line At Kohl’s

In addition to clothing and footwear, the spring collection also includes a slew of covetable handbags and accessories, including a pair of extra oversized Kermit green shades, maximalist coin necklaces, big belts, and tote bags big enough to hold all of our many questions for the Olsen twins inside. They’re even gearing up to expand into fine jewelry, with a collection of lab-grown diamond baubles launching this fall.