Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen, Jason Wu, & Lauren Conrad All Have Holiday Collections At Kohl’s Right Now
As the holiday invites begin to roll in, we're finding ourselves coming up against the same clothing crisis we do every year: Finding actually cool party attire — that doesn't cost half your paycheck — is no easy feat. But this season, Kohl's is providing all the holiday styling solutions with its impressive array of new collections.
For your next fancy cocktail event, there's JW Jason Wu, a collection inspired by everyday luxury that is pretty much our dream holiday-party closet come to life. For your end-of-the-year office extravaganza, sport effortlessly cool pieces from Elizabeth and James, like billowing blouses and oversized sweaters signature to the designers' boho-chic style. And for gift-swapping with your tightest knit of number ones, there's LC Lauren Conrad, a cozy line of items ideal for a spiked-hot-chocolate-filled night in, like silk slip skirts and pastel-ombre sweaters.
And with every item across the new collections under $100, you don't have to worry about overdoing it for an outfit that you'll only wear for one night out. (Not that that'll be an issue here, either!) From a cobalt-blue floral wrap dress to our new favorite mock-neck sweater, check out a few of our must-have pieces from the new collections, ahead.