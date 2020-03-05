What We Lose When We Lose Elizabeth Warren

For them, Warren was the rare candidate who led with both her head and her heart, and their connection to her policies was heartbreakingly emotional. That’s because her campaign was rooted in listening to and understanding women’s experiences and then translating those experiences into concrete policy plans. It energized those who believed in progressive policy and the fundamental overhaul of our government’s structures, and her supporters saw her as the only one who stood a chance of getting change done rather than the choices we have now: a man who has promised a mountain of appealing progressive change but who many doubt has the ability to follow through on those promises, and a man who is running on name recognition and the status quo, and sneers at any large-scale proposals for progressive change.