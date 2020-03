Questions about Warren's electability have been a huge issue throughout her campaign, and her gender has been a large factor , like Hillary Clinton’s was in 2016. Warren, like all women candidates, has had to battle sexism throughout her campaign. Still, Warren believes her stake in this race is important and necessary, and won’t be pushed down by progressive pundits. Although she did not win any states, Warren sent an email to supporters pledging to stay in the race another week, citing the six primaries coming up, though her campaign manager sent an email to her staff saying she is "still waiting for more results to come in to get a better sense of the final delegate math” and “talking to the team to assess the path forward."