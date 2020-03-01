Two Former Bachelor In Paradise Contestants Got Married On Leap Day & No, It’s Not Good Luck

Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alums JJ Lane and Kayla Hughes skipped the traditions and unlucky superstitions associated with leap years and decided to tie the knot on Saturday, February 29, in downtown Denver.
Traditionally in Greek culture, it is unlucky to marry on February 29, as it's supposedly a bad omen for divorce, but who cares about traditions when you’re madly in love, right?
"She said YES!!! I can't wait to marry my best friend, my love, and the woman that has made me better since the day we met!" JJ captioned his Hawaiian sunset proposal Instagram post in January 2019. A little over a year later the reality show couple finally took the leap together (see what we did there?).
The couple was surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones, including Bachelor Nation contestants turned friends Tanner and Jade Tolbert and Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon, all from Bachelor in Paradise season 2. The newlyweds originally met on that 2015 season; however they didn’t connect romantically until August 2017.
Kayla, Jade, and Ashley didn’t need to travel halfway around the world to find love — only to a reality show in Mexico where they completed physical and emotional challenges while being watched by millions.
Looks like Kayla can also avoid having to wear 12 pairs of gloves to hide her unbridled fingers (as an old Irish Leap Day tradition demands), but the jury’s still out for the women from this season of The Bachelor.
