Two Former Bachelor In Paradise Contestants Got Married On Leap Day & No, It’s Not Good Luck

View this post on Instagram

She said YES!!! I can’t wait to marry my best friend, my love, and the woman that has made me better since the day we met! . . . 💍 by @newworlddiamonds (Kayla was blown away by the ring! More to come on the ring!) 📸 by @ayaproductions 📍 @thebeachhousekauai #newworlddiamonds #engagementring #labgrowndiamonds