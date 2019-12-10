5 Women On The Moment They Knew They Were In Love

Falling in love is scary. It can feel like a sudden realisation that sends a jolt to the pit of your stomach or a slow wash of contentment that spreads to your fingertips. Sometimes it takes only days; more often than not it takes months. And what we do with that realisation is a whole other question.
Being in love is one thing but telling the person you love is something else. There's nothing like the fear of rejection to keep you from admitting your most vulnerable feelings, eh? So we asked people to share their love stories, specifically, the moment they knew they were in love and what sparked that realisation. The significance of that moment has stayed with them all – even if the relationship hasn't – influencing the person they are today.