Spend February’s Extra Day Laughing At These Leap Day Memes

For the first time since 2016, we meet again, February 29. Tomorrow is Leap Day, an occasion that comes only every fourth year and has inspired the plot of at least one cheesy romcom starring Amy Adams.
But perhaps Leap Day's most popular pop culture crossover is that of 30 Rock's Leap Day William, the spirit of Leap Day, who emerges every four years and exchanges children's tears for candy. He also happens to be Kenneth in a bald cap. Which is to say, there's a lot of fodder out there for Leap Day memes, many of them 30 Rock-related. Below, all the Leap Day memes to share until the next one in 2024. And for those of you who were born on February 29, happy birthday for the first time in four years!
Advertisement
For when you need to talk yourself out of regretting your life choices. Also, by the logic of "pics or it didn't happen," in this case, without the pics — it didn't happen.
it’s a leap year so whatever you do on saturday won’t show up on snapchat memories for another 4 years so basically no rules no regrets— asher (@ashersmi) February 26, 2020
For when you want to cheat the system:
If you're gonna buy into an annual subscription of any kind, do it tomorrow, you might get it free for the next four years based on poor code :) #LeapDay— Richard Bagshaw (@bagwaa) February 28, 2020
If you need a reality check about the extra-ness of the holiday:
uh a leap day isn't an "extra" day. our society operates on a weekday/weekend calendar and nothing else. give me a day between Saturday and Sunday called Plutoday and we can talk about calling it extra— phil (@PhilJamesson) February 28, 2020
🚨FOUR DAYS TO LEAP DAY 🚨If you're not prepared, this could happen to you. #30Rock pic.twitter.com/opE3PrcuuG— 30 Rock (@nbc30rock) February 25, 2020
And of course, there's his signature rhyme: Leap Day William, Leap Day William / Bursting from the sea / Will he bring his bucket of sweets / For mom and pop and me?
In the words of 30 Rock's Criss Chros (played by James Marsden): "It's Leap Day! Real life is for March!"
Advertisement