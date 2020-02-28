I Watched Leap Year & WOW That’s A Terrible Film

But first! How to shoehorn Ireland into this catshit catastrophe of a film? Let me explain. Still-single sadface Anna goes to meet her dragged-through-a-bush-backwards daddy Jack Brady (the lovely John Lithgow) in a dive bar. He’s late, has a lip for the drink but no money to buy his daughter one – and why? Because he’s a feckless Irishman of course! Her drink-loving, dishevelled dad then reveals a family tradition of women following their slippery men to EYE-ARE-LAND to propose, so Anna decides to take matters into her own hands. And faith and begorrah! Leap day is approaching and the cardiologist is off to a medical convention in Dublin. (I did try and find out if the leap year proposal tradition really stems from Ireland but there is no evidence. Some say St Patrick, our patron saint – who knew how to style an embroidered frock and a crook – made it up to give women a chance in the olden days, but it is as apocryphal as him driving all the snakes out of Ireland.)