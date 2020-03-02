Banana Split Will Have Everyone Screaming “Dump Dylan Sprouse!”

Hanging out with your recent ex’s new significant other may sound like a particularly cruel form of torture, even worse than accidentally liking one of their photos from 48 weeks ago. In new comedy Banana Split, though, the situation is made all the more complicated: The exes of Dylan Sprouse’s Nick really, really like each other, and don’t want to stop hanging out just because they’ve got this tiny conflict of interest.
In the new trailer for Banana Split, just-graduated teenager April (Hannah Marks, who also co-wrote the film) is still reeling from her breakup with high school boyfriend Nick. When she goes to a party and realizes Nick’s new girlfriend Clara (Liana Liberato) is also in attendance, she declares over text that she wants the girl to choke. Instead, April and Clara end up doing shots together, dancing on the table, and forming an actual connection.
Advertisement
“I want a reason to give you a black eye,” says a drunken April to Clara at the party. “God your eyes are pretty.”
Unfortunately, their newfound friendship complicates things with Clara and Nick, so they have to keep things a secret — not to mention create a set of boundaries so that things never get too awkward.
Even as their friendship blossoms, though, Nick finds a way to wedge between the women. He may want April back, which, obviously, complicates things: April may still love him, but she and Clara have already declared their best friend status.
"This happened to me in high school," Marks told Refinery29 of what inspired Banana Split. "I had a really big meaningful high school relationship. When we broke up, he started dating someone else. I ended up meeting her at a party. We became obsessed with each other even though we wanted to hate each other."
The obvious solution here is for both women to dump Dylan Sprouse and never look back, but hey, they’ll have to get there when they get there.
This film marks Sprouse’s first real venture into the world of romantic comedies. Since his return to acting in 2017, he’s appeared in the creepy thriller Dismissed and is set to star in After We Collided, the sequel to the Wattpad romantic drama After. Outside of acting, he hangs with his real-life girlfriend Barbara Palvin and makes mead via his company All-Wise.
Marks, who wrote and directed the 2018 feature After Everything, just premiered her next film Dinner in America, helmed by Adam Rehmeier, at the Sundance Film Festival. Liberato currently stars on Hulu's Light as a Feather.
Advertisement
Banana Split was directed by Benjamin Kasulke and written by Marks and Joey Power. Check out the trailer below:
Banana Split is available in theaters, digital, and VOD March 27, 2020.
Advertisement