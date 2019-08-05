After, the romantic drama that started as Harry Styles fanfic, just swept up one of your favorites for its sequel. (Sorry, it's not anyone from One Direction.) Dylan Sprouse is joining After We Collided, according to the film's offiicial social accounts. And it's a role that may make Hardin and Tessa shippers a wee bit nervous.
"I'm very excited to announce to you that I will be playing Trevor in After We Collided," Sprouse says in an Instagram video on the After page. "I cannot wait to bring fucking Trevor to life for you and I'm excited for you all to see the finished content. Can't wait to start filming."
After, which is based on a 2013 Wattpad novel written by Anna Todd and published in 2014, follows Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) in her first year of college. She trades in her sweet high school beau for bad boy Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin). In the sequel, After We Collided, Tessa and Hardin attempt to make their relationship work after Tessa learns the cruel origins of their romance. It was all a bet to take Tessa's virginity, and boys are trash!
If this sounds anything like Cruel Intentions, by the way, it's appropriate. The director of Cruel Intentions, Roger Kumble, has signed on to helm After We Collided.
If you're wondering why Sprouse calls his character "Fucking Trevor," it's because Hardin haaaaaates him. The reason for the hatred is that Trevor may have feelings for Tessa, whom he works with at Vance Publishing in the novel.
As for Sprouse, After is just one of the roles that he's attached to since getting back into the film industry following a five-year hiatus (he was making mead). His 2017 film Dismissed saw Sprouse as a sociopathic high school student hellbent on perfection. He will next appear in the upcoming Tyger Tyger and Turandot, both out in 2020.
On Monday, Sprouse shared that production on After We Collided would begin filming in Atlanta soon.
Excited to announce my participation as Trevor in After We Collided! Going to be filming in Hotlanta soon and can’t wait to keep y’all posted https://t.co/DDauSS8fJ3— Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 5, 2019
Dust off your Team Trevor shirts now.
