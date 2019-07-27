I'm Best Friends With My Boyfriend's Ex & It's Awesome

Today, Steve and Lisa’s history rarely features in my friendship with Lisa, or my relationship with Steve. Occasionally though, something does come up that reminds us about it. It almost always gives us all a good laugh. Last week, Steve went shopping with Lisa to help her choose a bike. But when the bike was delivered to Lisa’s flat in pieces and had to be assembled, Lisa did not ask Steve for help. After six hours of YouTube tutorials she relented and called a neighbour.

"Oh, why didn’t you call me? I’d have helped," said Steve. Lisa and I exchanged a look. We have both witnessed Steve trying to assemble flat-pack furniture. Steve has many excellent qualities but, as Lisa and I know only too well, DIY is not one of them. We both burst out laughing.