From grown-up black nail polish to blinged-out barrettes, last night's Oscars served up beauty inspo left and right. But alongside unexpected trends and surprise makeovers, one classic Hollywood beauty look made a comeback: Bold, matte, unapologetically red lipstick.
For some attendees, like Janelle Monáe and Gal Gadot, rocking a red lip is as second nature as enjoying a morning cup of coffee; for others (looking at you, Margot Robbie and Joey King) the classic makeup look felt unexpected and glam in the best way. From an iconic drugstore Revlon shade to the most covetable Chanel limited-edition lipstick, here are the best red-lip moments from Hollywood's biggest night — and where to buy the exact tubes.
