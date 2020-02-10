At last year's Academy Awards, Olivia Colman went home with a Best Actress trophy for her role in The Favourite. This year, the English actress, who appeared as a presenter instead of a nominee, was able to breathe a little easier on the red carpet. But that didn't stop Colman from turning every head when she showed up to the Dolby Theater with a platinum pixie.
The fresh, icy-blonde colour is a significant departure from Colman's signature rich dark-brunette shade. Despite being drastic and unexpected, the bright lift fits the star's short pixie perfectly — and couldn't pair better with her luminous emerald earrings and soft makeup.
Only time will tell if Colman's bleached color is a one-night wonder — a short-lived look for the Oscars — or if it will carry over for the rest of 2020. With the way the bright-blonde pops with a touch of mauve-pink lipstick and black eyeliner, we'd love to see the latter.
