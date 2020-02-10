Only time will tell if Colman's bleached colour is a one-night wonder — a short-lived look to shock and awe at the Oscars — or if it will carry over for the rest of 2020. With the way the bright-blonde pops with a touch of mauve-pink lipstick and black eyeliner, we'd love to see the latter. When Colman took the stage to present Best Actor, she pointed to her new white-blonde hair and quipped, "Winning an Oscar ages you." Never change, Colman, never change.