The Chic Nail Color That Swept The Oscars Red Carpet

The biggest breakout beauty trend of the 2020 Academy Awards was also the most subtle and easily copied: black nail polish.
The classic dark mani proved to be the accessory of choice for the Oscars, complementing the night's best fashion moments, from Billie Eilish's ivory Chanel suit to Janelle Monae's hooded rhinestone-encrusted Ralph Lauren gown — and, of course, Lucy Boynton's dreamy watercolor pastel Miu Miu dress at the Vanity Fair afterparty.
Ahead, all the proof you need that a black mani was the night's top trend. Consider it the most affordable Oscars accessory — and ample inspiration to whip out your bottle of Essie Licorice.