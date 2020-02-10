Kerry Washington Wore A $12 Hair Accessory To The Oscars After-Party

Nominees at this year's Oscars may have had their sights set on receiving a shiny golden trophy, but our eyes were on a different kind of bling. After watching the ceremony unfold last night, we were in awe of the equally flashy hair accessories worn on the red carpet.
Grown-up butterfly clips, $12 bejeweled bobby pins, and headbands with cultural significance were all in attendance on some of our favorite stars as they hit the red carpet and the after-party circuit, proving that the easiest way to make a statement is with a cute hair accessory.
We rounded up our favorite hair-bling moments ahead to get you inspired next time your ponytail needs some extra love.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.