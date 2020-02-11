Kerry Washington Wore A £9.50 Hair Accessory To The Oscars After-Party

Nominees at this year's Oscars may have had their sights set on receiving a shiny golden trophy, but our eyes were on a different kind of bling. After watching the ceremony unfold last night, we were in awe of the equally flashy hair accessories worn on the red carpet.
Grown-up butterfly clips, £9.50 bejewelled hair slides, and headbands with cultural significance were all in attendance on some of our favourite stars as they hit the red carpet and the after-party circuit, proving that the easiest way to make a statement is with a cute hair accessory.
We rounded up our favourite hair-bling moments ahead to get you inspired next time your ponytail needs some extra love.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.