Important! We Found Taylor Swift’s Cat Backpack On Amazon

Out of all the raw, intimate, and stereotype-shattering footage comprising Taylor Swift's newly debuted Netflix docuseries , there was one shot that stuck with us long past Miss Americana 's closing credits: Swift walking down the aisle of a PJ wearing cutoff denim shorts, a high pony, and a cat backpack . What we saw was not simply a cat-shaped or cat-printed bookbag , it was a pack designed to physically hold felines — complete with built-in air holes and one distinctly astronaut-esque window bubble. And just like that, after gazing into Olivia Benson’s eyes peering out at us from her kitty porthole, we suddenly felt a burning desire to buy a cat backpack.