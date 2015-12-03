Carrying your cat in an ordinary crate is so 2014. Now, you can tote around your furry BFF in some kind of kitty space ship. Just in time for holiday travel, and for under $70, you can get your cat a window seat — in your backpack. This line of totes and carriers by U-Pet promises to,"give your pets a window to the world." At the very least, kitty gets a window into your subway car via the bubble-style plastic piece fitted into the carriers. The bags also boast cushions and air holes, so your pet will be safe and comfortable while taking in the sights.
The cases are currently out of stock on Amazon, so you might have to wait awhile before you pretend your cat is in its own rocket. (Of course, you could purchase one on the U-Pet site.) Then, the possibilities are endless. With a few Snapchat doodles, your companion could be riding in a submarine. Or airplane. Or vending machine. Point being: You'll both be riding in style.
Opener Photo: Andrew Marttila/REX Shutterstock.
