Rihanna Didn’t Drop A New Album Yet, But She Does Have A Brand New Project

Jessica Morgan
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty.
Rihanna may not have given us an album yet, but she has been keeping herself busy with a special creative project with i-D. The global superstar has collaborated with the magazine on a one-off zine to celebrate its 40-year anniversary.
Rihannazine highlights a cast of brilliant changemakers who are set to re-shape culture and their communities in 2020. For the issue, Rihanna and i-D handpicked 43 inspirational people across fashion, art, cinema, music and activism from musicians Kelela and Tommy Genesis, and models Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah and Gigi Hadid to writers Roxane Gay and Zadie Smith, as well as activist and founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke.
The 144-page zine also features interviews with rising actress and star of HBO's Euphoria, Alexa Demie, writer and producer Lena Waithe, and RuPaul's Drag Race star Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.
The one-off limited edition issue was shot entirely by world-renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti and will be available to buy globally January 27 with a limited run of 5,000 copies.
Alongside the zine, i-D's will roll out a series of videos featuring Hadid, DJ and producer Kitty Cash, and model Paloma Elsesser answering questions from RiRi herself. The Q's include personal aspirations for 2020 and the one thing they've always wanted to ask her.
Speaking on the creative project, Rihanna said: "For me, this very special issue of i-D represents change and culture. It is dedicated to some of the people who are progressively reshaping communities across fashion, music, art, and activism — creating a more inclusive and diverse future."
"Reaching this milestone deserved something monumental. Something we've never done before in our 40-year history," said Alistair McKimm, Editor-in-Chief of i-D.
"Working with Rihanna, we handpicked the people featured in this project for many different reasons; they may all represent different things but what unites them is everyone featured in these pages is incredibly inspirational," McKimm continued. "They are artists, writers, activists, musicians and women on the front lines of the fashion industry."
