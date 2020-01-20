Rihanna Didn’t Drop A New Album Yet, But She Does Have A Brand New Project

View this post on Instagram

🖤 HI @badgalriri! 🖤⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ To kick off the new decade and our 40th anniversary year, i-D and the global icon that is Rihanna have collaborated on a special, limited edition issue - titled ‘rihannazine’.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ This visually-driven project is a celebration of incredible people, handpicked by Ri and i-D for their inspirational and progressive impact across culture, art, fashion and activism.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Stay tuned throughout the week as Rihanna takes over the i-D Instagram page, interviewing those leading the charge for change in⁣ 2020.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Hit the link in bio to preorder #rihannazine exclusively at i-Dstore.co⁣⁣⁣ 🛒⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ [i-D SPECIAL EDITION 01 2020]⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ .⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ .⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Photography @mario_sorrenti⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Editor-In-Chief & styling @alastairmckimm⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Creative Director @lauragenninger @studio191ny⁣⁣ Casting director @samuel_ellis⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Hair creative director @yusefhairnyc⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Hair @naphiisbeautifulhair⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Make-up Kanako Takase⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Nail technician @jennynails at @clmagency using CHANEL Les Vernis and CHANEL La Crème Main.⁣ Set design @emmaroachstudio at @streetersagency.⁣ Full credits on i-D.co⁣⁣ @badgalriri wears @fenty⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #Rihanna #Fenty⁣⁣⁣