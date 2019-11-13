Kerby Jean-Raymond & Adut Akech Make ‘Time 100 Next’

"When we first published our TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people 15 years ago, it was dominated by individuals who rose through traditional power structures: heads of state, CEOs of public companies, actors from big-budget blockbusters, leaders of global foundations,” TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said in a press release. “What has been striking about more recent editions is the growing number of individuals who did not need an establishment to command international attention — people like the Parkland, Florida, students (in 2018) and Greta Thunberg (in 2019). TIME has always been a barometer of influence—and the nature of influence is changing.”