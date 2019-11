Kerby Jean-Raymond & Adut Akech Make ‘Time 100 Next’

Jean-Raymond, in particular, has never shied away from standing up for himself or his community — and he hasn't wavered even after winning the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and gaining Anna Wintour’s admiration. After his fashion show at Weeksville Heritage Center last September, he corrected those who claimed he failed to bring awareness to the historic site, which preserves the history of the first free African American community. He didn't hesitate to address white journalists who described him using coded racist language to diminish his career accomplishments. In an interview with Refinery29 , he spoke out about being “ostracized” and treated “like a pariah in the industry” after staging a New York Fashion Week show around Black Lives Matter in 2017.