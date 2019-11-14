Pyer Moss designer, Kerby Jean-Raymond may have taken himself off Business of Fashion's BoF 500 list but he did make Time's 100 Next, “a new list —part of an ongoing expansion of our flagship TIME 100 franchise— that spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more.”
The list was released on Wednesday, naming Megan Thee Stallion for her “dexterous flow and lyrical mastery” (her knees, however, were not mentioned), Adut Akech for “calling out racism and amplifying the stories of her fellow refugees,” and Jean-Raymond's “dedication to centreing the Black American experience among others.”
"When we first published our TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people 15 years ago, it was dominated by individuals who rose through traditional power structures: heads of state, CEOs of public companies, actors from big-budget blockbusters, leaders of global foundations,” TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said in a press release. “What has been striking about more recent editions is the growing number of individuals who did not need an establishment to command international attention — people like the Parkland, Florida, students (in 2018) and Greta Thunberg (in 2019). TIME has always been a barometer of influence—and the nature of influence is changing.”
Jean-Raymond, in particular, has never shied away from standing up for himself or his community — and he hasn't wavered even after winning the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and gaining Anna Wintour’s admiration. After his fashion show at Weeksville Heritage Centre last September, he corrected those who claimed he failed to bring awareness to the historic site, which preserves the history of the first free African American community. He didn't hesitate to address white journalists who described him using coded racist language to diminish his career accomplishments. In an interview with Refinery29, he spoke out about being “ostracised” and treated “like a pariah in the industry” after staging a New York Fashion Week show around Black Lives Matter in 2017.
