I Tried Everlane’s New, Sustainably-Made Workout Legging—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Whether it’s a go-to drugstore mascara, lunch salad spot, or a preferred airline, there’s no denying that when we find a brand that we love, we stick to it. The same holds true for what you wear to workout; maybe you live in Lululemon or Do Things in Outdoor Voices, but no matter what, you’ve probably got a go-to brand for cute, quality leggings — and now, Everlane’s getting in on the fun.
Enter the Perform Legging, Everlane’s answer to its most requested item to date in the history of the brand. Available in four colorways and sizes XXS-XXL, the first foray into activewear couldn't have been more on-brand for Everlane: The lightweight, technical fabric is sourced from an Italian mill, and is comprised of 58% recycled nylon and dyed at a responsible facility that doesn't use crazy chemicals in the process. Well, I got to try them ahead of the January 22 launch date, and if you like what you see (read?), you can join the waitlist here.
Advertisement
I try to make time to workout at least three times a week, either by sweating it out at the gym near my apartment or using ClassPass at my favorite NYC studios. However, as we all know, leggings are excellent for all sorts of activities, fitness-related or otherwise. With that in mind, I embarked on wearing them over a weekend trip to filled with skiing, post-ski stretching, and downtime at the lodge.
They were silky-soft and smooth to the touch, and the olive hue, Lichen, was a chic alternative to the drawer of black sports bras and leggings that I, apparently, can’t get enough of. I don’t like to wear leggings on flights because I tend to get chilly, so I slipped them on after arriving at my hotel room. What happens next, was honestly love at first tight.
Now if you’re looking for compression, insulation, or serious sweat-wicking, then this might not be the style for you. However, there are many, many amazing things about the Perform Legging: They’re easily the most comfortable pair I own — and I own many — and truly feel like a second skin since they’re relatively breathable and thin, without sacrificing durability and that nice, held-in feeling. While they weren't thick enough to keep me warm outside in snowy climes, they’re still supportive and flattering, and boy, do they move with you. After a day of hitting the slopes, I switched out of my gear to did some quick stretching in my room (sadly, I forgot to bring my resistance bands in my carry-on). After a 15-minute stretch, I can say with total confidence that these will be my new go-to for my next yoga or Pilates class.
Advertisement
In addition to the techy, earth-friendly fabric, Everlane also has another thing going for them with this brand-new drop: At $58, it’s a slightly more accessible pick over a comparable workout legging that could easily run up to twice that amount.
Sustainable? Check. Semi-affordable? Check. Comfy AF? Check, check, and check. Everlane, you done good with this one.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement