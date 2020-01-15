Tan France & Alexa Chung’s New Fashion Competition Show Looks Extremely Binge-Worthy

Here’s how it works: Each week, contestants will go head-to-head for a chance to receive $250,000 from Net-A-Porter as well as the opportunity to retail their debut collection at the luxury designer e-tailer. Like the competition shows before it, the 18 designers introduced in episode one won’t last forever. Instead, the rotating panel of judges will assess each designer’s work in trend and/or design-based challenges and decide who deserves another chance and who, well, doesn’t. Talk about pressure.