Victoria F., on the other hand, gets really upset, because she has a hard time being confident and even when she tried really hard, it didn’t work. She tells Peter this at the afterparty and explains she’s not sure if this journey is right for her. Luckily for her, he reassures her by giving her the group date rose. Also on the group date, the champagne issue resurfaces (duh) when Hannah Ann tells Peter she was up all night crying after Kelsey called her a “bitch” and a “princess.” “My spirit was crushed and I felt bullied,” she says. Peter then confronts Kelsey, who responds with this amazing sentence: “I didn’t have a problem with her until she did what she did, and she knew what she did.” Basically, Kelsey admits that they don’t like each other, but denies being a bully. Peter is confused in that particular way that only affects Bachelor/ette leads who don't know how many people are lying to them.