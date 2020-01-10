Country Singer Jake Owen Wrote An Extremely Shady Song About Hannah Brown

Months after her rollercoaster season of ABC's dating competition The Bachelorette, people just can't stop talking about Hannah Brown. She and her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Berstein were the talk of the town even before they won the coveted mirror ball trophy, and Brown is even swaying Peter Weber’s heart once again on his current season of The Bachelor. Now, the “Beast” will be forever immortalized in country music, thanks to a song written by Jake Owen.
Like the rest of the country, the singer-songwriter has been tuned in to the Hannah-Peter saga (albeit against his will — he claimed his girlfriend is the one forcing him to hear about the drama). To recap, Monday night’s season 24 premiere of The Bachelor featured not one but two different Hannah appearances; the former beauty queen stepped out of the limo to return Peter’s wings at the start of the episode and later cried off her mascara at the possibility of him finding love with one of the 33 contestants clamoring for the opportunity to be his co-pilot for life.
I thought I had strong feelings about the whole thing (if only Hannah would have chosen Peter in the first place, the path would have been clear for the franchise’s very first Black bachelor!), but the “Homemade” singer is even more irritated by the storyline. So much so that he wrote a whole song about it.
Owen took to Twitter last night to share the original song. He told fans that while it wasn’t a personal jab to Alabama Hannah because, as an artist, her complicated relationship with Peter was perfect material for a country melody.
“Alabama Hannah, what do you want? If it's love that you need, well then honey, it's gone," he sang, strumming along on his guitar. "You had your chances, so won't you leave me alone? Alabama Hannah, won't you go on back home?"
The song picked up, and so did the shady lyrics, not-so-subtly referencing Hannah’s untimely pop-up: "Cause I've been out here in California, I've been soaking up the sun. There's lots of pretty ladies, I can't pick just one. I'm flying high, got peace of mind, already raised the bar. Now you're showing up here tonight — who do you think you are?"
"Alabama Hannah, won't you roll on with the tide? Alabama Hannah, wipe them tears from your eyes," Owen closed. "You're a beauty queen and a dancing star, and I think you'll be just fine. Alabama Hannah, Lord, won't you get out of my life?"
Godfather of Bachelor Nation Chris Harrison reacted to the low-key diss track in typical Chris Harrison fashion on Twitter: "My man @jakeowen speaking his truth to Hannah B on behalf of Peter #TheBachelor."
Hannah also caught wind of the song and was very gracious, considering the fact that it was a low-key diss track. "Well, this is one way to get a song written about you," she tweeted. "This is some catchy shade @jakeowen."
Peter, on whose behalf the country star claimed the song was written, has yet to respond. If those Bachelor nation theories about their relationship hold any weight, maybe we'll see him and Hannah teaming up to respond to the track with their own song, giving us the first music beef of 2020. Fingers crossed!
